Lubbock police plan street closures for major crash investigations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have announced two street closures for major crash investigations to take place Wednesday, September 25.
These details were provided by the Lubbock Police Department:
- Road closures will begin at 9 a.m. at 19th Street and Interstate 27. The 19th Street exit for the northbound lanes will be closed. The northbound access road will be diverting traffic east onto 23rd Street. The westbound lanes of 19th Street will be diverted to the northbound access road of the Interstate. The eastbound lanes will be closed.
- Next, the unit will move to North Loop 289 and North Martin Luther King Blvd. Northbound traffic will be diverted eastbound onto the access road of Loop 289. Southbound traffic will be diverted onto the westbound access road of Loop 289.
Please avoid these areas as investigators work these accident scenes.
