Oakland Raiders sign former Red Raider Dakota Allen

OAKLAND, California (KCBD) - Former Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen will be a Raider once again, but this time an Oakland Raider.
Allen made some big plays for the Rams during the preseason but didn’t make their 53-man roster after being drafted by Los Angeles in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
According to ESPN reporters, the Raiders pick up Allen off of the Los Angeles Rams practice squad.
After a couple of weeks of the season, Oakland has been bitten by the injury bug at the linebacker position.
So the acquisition of Dakota Allen will add reinforcements and depth to the group.
Allen and the Oakland Raiders will travel to Indianapolis this Saturday to take on the Colts
