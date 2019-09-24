Texas Tech Football ready to play with two QB’s

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once the Alan Bowman shoulder injury news became official - questions started flying around about who will start at quarterback for the Red Raiders?
Well, on Monday at the Texas Tech football press conference, head coach Matt Wells addressed the questions and we learned that the Red Raiders plan on going with two quarterbacks against Oklahoma.
"With the quarterback situation for us, you're going to see both guys. Not sure how that's going to play out..." Wells would go on to say, "I think Jett brings some experience that you mentioned in the Big 12 and he's played well at times. He is elusive. He's got some athletic ability when he does pull it down and run. Jackson has done a really nice job of coming in and learning our offense really quickly, and kind of just going through it for the first time in training camp. And from what he lacks in terms of game experience, I think he makes up in his knowledge and how quick he picked up our offense."
Jackson Tyner and Jett Duffey are the alternatives to fill Alan Bowman's shoes.
Tyner, a grad-transfer walk-on, made three career starts during his time at Rice.
During those three years, Tyner had a career completion percentage below 50-percent.
"Jackson? He's hungry. Because he got beat out of the spot at his last school. So it's kind of like he don't want to come here, make the same mistake," Red Raider defensive back Adrian Frye said on Jackson Tyner. "He's just hungry now. He doesn't want to -- transferring is hard on anybody. And transferring because of the things you went through at the school and then getting here and going through them again, that's just frustrating. And now it's kind of like he has a chip on his shoulder. And Jett is the same way. Both guys have chips on their shoulders. Jett has something to prove that he's really the man. And it's like -- I seeing both of them get after it, and that's what they're doing now. And Jackson Tyner is very hungry right now."
Jett Duffey went 1-2 as a starter for the Red Raiders, last year.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.