Texas Tech Football ready to play with two QB’s

"Jackson? He's hungry. Because he got beat out of the spot at his last school. So it's kind of like he don't want to come here, make the same mistake," Red Raider defensive back Adrian Frye said on Jackson Tyner. "He's just hungry now. He doesn't want to -- transferring is hard on anybody. And transferring because of the things you went through at the school and then getting here and going through them again, that's just frustrating. And now it's kind of like he has a chip on his shoulder. And Jett is the same way. Both guys have chips on their shoulders. Jett has something to prove that he's really the man. And it's like -- I seeing both of them get after it, and that's what they're doing now. And Jackson Tyner is very hungry right now."