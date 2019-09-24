WellSaid Chapter 4: Previewing Oklahoma

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders are coming off of their bye week and are preparing for their first Big 12 contest of the season when they face Oklahoma.
But, this past week, the team had plenty to work on - specifically at the quarterback position.
"With the quarterback situation for us, you're going to see both guys. Not sure how that's going to play out..." Wells would go on to say, "I think Jett brings some experience that you mentioned in the Big 12 and he's played well at times. He is elusive. He's got some athletic ability when he does pull it down and run. Jackson has done a really nice job of coming in and learning our offense really quickly, and kind of just going through it for the first time in training camp. And from what he lacks in terms of game experience, I think he makes up in his knowledge and how quick he picked up our offense."
Looking at Oklahoma, under the leadership of Muleshoe-native Lincoln Riley, the Sooners have remained electric on offense.
This year, they are lead by transfer Jalen Hurts and a supporting cast that will carve up any defense in the country.
"Jalen Hurts playing as good as anybody in the country," Matt Wells said. "Obviously in the Heisman talk and justifiably so..." He would go on to say, "Yeah, I mean, pretty evenly balanced, explosive playmakers. Some really good H-back tight ends, the backs. Up there. I think they'll obviously be one of the best we see all year. So they're hot. They play fast and start fast. A couple of the games it's 21-0 in two of the three games in the first four series. And I think UCLA they scored 17 in the first three possessions. They're starting fast."
The Sooners enter Saturday's game as 24.5-point favorites to beat the Red Raiders in Norman.
But for coach Wells and the team, they see this week as a huge opportunity.
“OU, tremendously talented team. Goes without saying. I mean, they’re averaging 325 and 350 respectively on offense. That’s pretty impressive in three weeks. Shutout in the first quarter by their defense. Three times as many points in the second quarter. It’s been three straight weeks for them of domination. And what a major challenge to our staff and our team to go in there and compete on national television. I’m excited about the opportunity, our players are. Started on it early this morning. But tremendous opportunity.”
