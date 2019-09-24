Wes Kittley signs contract extension

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Athletics announced on Tuesday, that they have signed Texas Tech Track & Field and Cross Country Director Wes Kittley to a contract extension.
This one-year extension will extend Kittley’s contract through the year 2024.
Kittley and the Red Raiders made history after winning the NCAA Outdoor National Championship back in June of 2019.
Texas Tech Track & Field and Cross Country will start their indoor season when they host the Corky Classic at the Sports Performance Center on January 12.
