Judge unseals whistleblower lawsuit alleging Covenant scammed ‘millions’ from taxpayers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A whistleblower suit in federal court filed by Dr. Howard Beck again St. Joseph Health System, Covenant Health System and its subsidiaries, alleges Medicare fraud and seeks to recover damages for the government that could amount to billions of dollars.
The suit alleges that since at least 2010 Covenant entities engaged in a scheme involving false records, fraudulent claims and unlawful kickbacks to Covenant physicians for making referrals for services exclusively to Covenant groups.
The suit was filed September 30, 2016 but remained under seal in federal court until it was unsealed Tuesday so that it “could proceed.” Plaintiffs are seeking triple damages for the fraud they say incurred. The defendants in the suit are St. Joseph Health System, Covenant Health System, Covenant Medical Center and Covenant Medical Group.
According to the details of the suit, Dr. Howard Beck listed as “relator,” is bringing the suit on behalf of the United States Government. Beck was the Chief of staff of St. Mary’s Hospital at the time of the 1998 merger of the system with St. Joseph and was, at the time the suit was filed, employed by Covenant Medical Center and is paid by St. Joseph’s.
Federal whistleblower laws protect whistleblowers in government jobs and some public companies and private contractors for the government.
