City Council hears plan for McAlister Park additions, but needs policies for fundraising

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Today, Lubbock City Council in a work session listened to a presentation by Assistant City Manager Brooke Witcher of a masterplan of renovations and additions for McCalister Park on Marsha Sharp and Milwaukee Avenue including hammocks, covered basketball courts, and more prairie grounds.
In the meeting, the Council said there needs to be policies in place for donors, fundraising, and naming rights for those who would want to donate to these projects.
“Right now, City Council doesn’t have a policy to treat those consistently and fairly and that was the discussion today. We need staff to work on some policy so we can implement some way that doesn’t disadvantage anyone,” said Councilwoman Latrelle Joy.
“While there hasn’t been in place anything prior to this point, we just foresee that it could be potentially be of concern later on . We want to make sure that we can get ahead of this and have some things in place to govern how we treat every instance,” said Councilwoman Shelia Patterson Harris.
Mayor Pope has similar concerns asking those in the meeting today if someone were to donate for a project, would the signs come from that gift or from the city budget?
Pope had other similar questions.
"We have to decide if you would allow a gift like that to be paid out and if it's paid out, over what terms,” said Pope."You'd have to have the discussion is it in perpetuity or just for a defined period of time?"
Latrelle Joy says donations need to be considered before they’re taken.
The Council wants to have a way to handle all of the donations since they say everyone will have different requests.
“There will be some donations that will be just outright donations. I don’t see that they will all treated the same - depending on the amount of the donation and the desire of the donor. There will be some donors who donate and they don’t even want you to know who there are, "said Joy.
The Council wants to meet up with the City Manager, Jarrett Atkinson, and City Assistant Manager Brooke Witcher about the concerns of policies in 90 days.
Witcher says Phase 1 of the project is a dog park and it was approved in the 2019-2020 budget. She says designs include three fenced areas for dogs.
