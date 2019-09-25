Congressman Arrington remembers the life and legacy of E.J. Holub

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From a professional football player to a professional cowboy.
Congressman Jodey Arrington said E.J. Holub was larger than life both on and off the field.
He said Holub will be sorely missed, not just by himself, but by so many whose lives he touched.
“We lost a Lubbock legend this weekend,” Arrington said.
According to his obituary, E.J. Holub was raised in Lubbock and graduated from Lubbock High School in 1957.
He accepted a football scholarship from Texas Tech where he became a two-time all-American center.
“Some referred to E.J. as “The Beast,” and I called him uncle E.J.,” Arrington said.
Holub was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Honor at Texas Tech and in 1986 he was inducted into the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame.
In 2008, he was selected as Texas Tech’s Big 12 Legend and in 2012 he was inducted into the Texas Tech Football Ring of Honor.
He was the first player in Texas Tech Football history to have his jersey number (55) retired.
“This is a man whose stature and strength on the football field was only rivaled by the size of his heart for people,” Arrington said.
He went on to play in the NFL, participating in the first Super Bowl in 1967.
Arrington said Holub is leaving a tremendous legacy. Not just for Red Raider nation, but all of West Texas.
“God bless the Holub family and thank God for the life and legacy of E.J. “The Beast” Holub,” Arrington said.
A public memorial service to celebrate Holub’s life will be held at 1:30 pm on Monday, September 30 in the Kent R. Hance chapel on the campus of Texas Tech University. A reception will follow in the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center.
