Consider This: A thank you to a former Chancellor for a new vet school

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Last week, Texas Tech administrators, along with local and state leaders, broke new ground for Lubbock and all of West Texas, literally.
The official turning of the dirt for the Texas Tech University school of veterinary medicine made history as the first of its kind in more than 100 years.
It is the culmination of years of hard work, cooperation, and perseverance by a whole lot of people.
And it will no doubt be a world class, innovative institution addressing the nation’s critical shortage of veterinarian’s in small and rural communities and put Texas Tech on the forefront of the industry.
Consider This: This accomplishment didn’t come without a price. I was glad to see former chancellor Robert Duncan in attendance at the groundbreaking. He was not doubt a driving force in this project and he should, once again, be commended for his relentless work and selfless quest to make the vet school possible. His efforts will pay dividends for generations to come.
