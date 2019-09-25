Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Dems take serious step in Trump impeachment inquiry, lawsuit filed against Covenant Health claims tax fraud and Dallas PD continues search for Andre Emmett’s killers

Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief
Daybreak Today
By Michael Cantu | September 25, 2019 at 6:19 AM CDT - Updated September 25 at 6:19 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the fallout continues after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an official impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

  • According to The Washington Post, Trump pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate Hunter Biden, who was given a paid position on the board of a Ukrainian company while his father, Joe Biden, was vice president.
  • Trump said he never mentioned withholding military aid during the phone call back in July.
  • Pelosi called Trump’s action a serious violation of the constitution.
  • Read the latest from The Associated Press here: Dems take up impeachment drive, say Trump betrayed his oath

Covenant Health System is being accused of scamming taxpayers out of millions of dollars in a newly unsealed lawsuit filed in federal court in 2016.

Dallas police continue the search for the men who killed former Texas Tech basketball star Andre Emmett.

A Los Angeles business executive has been sentenced in the college admission scandal, now the second parent to be sentenced in the landmark case.

  • Devin Sloane admitted to paying $250,000 to get his son into the University of Southern California as a fake water polo star.
  • The judge sentenced Sloane to four months in jail, 500 hours of community service and levied a $95,000 fine.
  • That story will be uploaded on the website later today.

Read more Tuesday stories here:

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Ana Orsini, at the News Now desk, with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.