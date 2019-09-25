Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the fallout continues after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an official impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
- According to The Washington Post, Trump pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate Hunter Biden, who was given a paid position on the board of a Ukrainian company while his father, Joe Biden, was vice president.
- Trump said he never mentioned withholding military aid during the phone call back in July.
- Pelosi called Trump’s action a serious violation of the constitution.
- Read the latest from The Associated Press here: Dems take up impeachment drive, say Trump betrayed his oath
Covenant Health System is being accused of scamming taxpayers out of millions of dollars in a newly unsealed lawsuit filed in federal court in 2016.
- Dr. Howard Beck filed the lawsuit claiming Covenant Health falsified records and made fraudulent claims to give illegal kickbacks to Covenant physicians for making referrals for services exclusive to Covenant hospitals.
- Plaintiffs are seeking triples damages against St. Joseph Health System, Covenant Health System, Covenant Medical Center and Covenant Medical Group.
- Read that story here: Judge unseals whistleblower lawsuit seeking ‘billions’ from Covenant in alleged healthcare scheme
Dallas police continue the search for the men who killed former Texas Tech basketball star Andre Emmett.
- Investigators hope someone will recognize the men, all who were caught on surveillance video.
- A reward up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case.
- Read the story here: VIDEO: Police release security footage in Andre Emmett shooting, asking for public’s help
A Los Angeles business executive has been sentenced in the college admission scandal, now the second parent to be sentenced in the landmark case.
- Devin Sloane admitted to paying $250,000 to get his son into the University of Southern California as a fake water polo star.
- The judge sentenced Sloane to four months in jail, 500 hours of community service and levied a $95,000 fine.
- That story will be uploaded on the website later today.
- Congressman Arrington remembers the life and legacy of E.J. Holub
- Lubbock police plan street closures for major crash investigations
- City Council hears plan for McAlister Park additions, but needs policies for fundraising
- One Class At A Time: Hardwick Elementary teacher, Meals on Wheels awarded $500
- Buddy Holly Center set to showcase annual Dia de los Muertos exhibit
- KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ella
