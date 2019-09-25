KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kali

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Kali, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Kali is a 1.5-year-old owner-surrendered dog who has been with LAS since March.
She is a little nervous when it comes to showing affection, so it will take some effort for her to latch on to someone.
Kali’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Sept. 25, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
