One Class At A Time: Hardwick Elementary teacher, Meals on Wheels awarded $500

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hardwick Elementary teacher Jazmyn Silva is the first 2019-2020 recipient of KCBD’s One Class At A Time $500 donation and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler.
“It makes me feel loved,” Silva said. “Even as a teacher, you don’t expect to get so much attention or for people to understand what it takes to get into this classroom and to be ready the first day and every week. To know I have that many nominations or that many people recognizing me, it almost makes me want to cry because you don’t think people are watching you and they are. It could be your students. It could be their parents, your family and then people from your community.”
Silva is in her first year of teaching and currently teaches fourth grade math and science at the Lubbock ISD school.
“It’s kind of overwhelming but it’s a shock,” Silva said. “I think, especially for first-year teachers, you don’t expect to be recognized so soon, especially in the midst of trying to relearn everything and prepare your classroom. So, being recognized is like, wow, I’m doing something right. I’m doing what I’m supposed to and I’m so glad that somebody sees my hard work and all the effort.”
The program gives the teacher a chance to choose a charity or non-profit organization that will also receive $500. Silva chose Lubbock Meals on Wheels.
“It’s so very important to us and we love that our community sees that we have a need to feed the elderly and homebound in our community,” Development Coordinator Brittainy Klemme said. “To get a random donation like this that, we didn’t know was coming to us, it just always warms our heart. No matter how big, no matter how small, every donation counts for us. It goes strictly local in our community to your neighbor, your friend, your grandmother who might need these meals so it’s really important to us.”
Meals on Wheels estimates each meal costs $5 for its around 800 clients.
Silva said her $500 will go back to her classroom to purchase the many hands-on tools it takes to teach math and science.
“We are excited to be doing anything that’s in our community and that we can have a local impact on,” General Manager of Frontier Dodge Rick Harrison said.
“When you walk in these classrooms and you see the excitement on the kids faces and the energy and the love that the teachers give to the kids, it just thrills me and I’m excited to go the classrooms month after month,” General Manager of Spirit Chrysler Dan Qualls said.
To nominate a teacher, click here.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.