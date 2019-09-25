A weather “heads-up”

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our rain chances are edging down while our high temperatures are edging up. It's a trend which will close out our work week, but one I expect to gradually reverse this weekend into early next week. Here's a heads-up - keep an eye on late next week in our 10-Day Forecast.
First, trending drier and hotter the next few days. I expect an isolated thunderstorm or two late each afternoon or possibly early each evening through Friday. The chance of rain at any given location will be very low. Low temperatures will range from near 60 over the northwestern viewing area to the low 70s over the eastern KCBD viewing area. High temperatures will range from near 90 in the northwest to the mid-90s east.
Next, a little less dry and a little less hot into early next week. A slight chance of storms returns late Saturday, a chance of storms Sunday, and a better chance Monday. Temperatures will edge down, though it may not be enough to notice until Sunday or Monday. The specific percentages and numbers are in our forecasts here on our Weather Page (and in our free Weather App).
Then, a heads-up. You won't need them this week, but you may by the end of next week. I'm referring to sweaters and light jackets. You have plenty of time, if needed, to get them ready to grab. Data this morning points to a significant cold front, it would be the first major front of Fall, arriving around Wednesday or Thursday of next week.
If the front arrives and is as strong as now forecast, we will experience some very “fallish” damp and chilly weather. Of course, as I’ve mentioned before when discussing a forecast which goes beyond seven days, small changes between now and then may result in large changes beyond. Our current thinking is included in our 10-Day Forecast. Thank you for visiting and I hope you are or will take advantage of the many free weather resources here (and in our free KCBD Weather App).
