Breakfast taco, Kroger, kolache: Yelp releases popular phrases for major Texas cities

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Yelp is coming up on 15 years of existence this October, so to celebrate the milestone the company has released a list of the most popular foods, services, fads, business, etc. searched on its website.
Among the lists are a look at the most popular phrases that define major cities in each state. Lubbock didn’t make the list, but Austin, Dallas and Houston did.
Austin’s top five list was comprised of a rather Texas-like line up: Breakfast taco, kolache, beef rib, Tex Mex and trailer.
Dallas’ top five list was mostly food-based with the exception of its No. 1 phrase Kroger. Tex Mex, breakfast taco, elote and chips/queso followed after.
Houston was nearly the same, except Kroger was in a different spot on its list: Kolache, breakfast taco, crawfish, Kroger and Tex Mex.
The website also included another state-centered tid-bit of information with the most popular home service category by state. In Texas the most popular category search was apartment agents.
Scroll through the lists by clicking the link here.
