Friday Football forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -More heat on the South Plains as the afternoon temps made it back in the low to mid 90s in the central and eastern areas. It’s going to occur again tomorrow with above normal temperatures, humidity and some clouds and a few showers.
There will be a change to our pattern, although slight, on Saturday as rain may develop late Friday and move from New Mexico and southwest Texas into the South Plains overnight into Saturday morning. The chances of showers and storms will continue during the day and may increase in coverage as the evening returns.
Rain chances will increase on Sunday and then continue to increase through next week. In addition, tropical moisture could return early in the week and increase the chances of locally heavy rainfall.
While the afternoon temperatures will make the 90s again on Friday there should be some slight cooling on Saturday and Sunday. As clouds and shower chances increase the afternoon temps will remain in the 80s. In fact, Saturday may be in the mid 80s and Sunday in the low 80s if the rain potential increases as much as models indicate.
Looking ahead to next week, increasing clouds and rain chances will mean cooler afternoons with possible 70s as early as next Tuesday and Wednesday.
