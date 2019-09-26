Funeral arrangements announced for E.J. Holub

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Funeral arrangements for the late Texas Tech legend E.J. Holub were announced Thursday.
Friends and family are encouraged to gather at 1:30 p.m., Monday, September 30, inside First Baptist Church of Lubbock.
Holub passed away Saturday at the age of 81. Nicknamed “The Beast” throughout his playing career at both Lubbock High School and Texas Tech, Holub was a two-way player under head coach DeWitt Weaver from 1958-60 when the Red Raiders were transitioning from the Border Conference to the Southwest Conference.
Holub went on to be selected sixth overall by the Dallas Texans in the 1961 AFL Draft and in the second round of the NFL Draft that same year by the Dallas Cowboys. He later signed with the Texans, beginning a successful 10-year professional career that included a pair of Super Bowl appearances.
A reception will follow the funeral at First Baptist Church. Those who wish to honor Holub’s memory monetarily can also do so through a scholarship endowment that has been created through the Red Raider Club.
Information on how to give to the E.J. Holub Memorial Football Scholarship Fund can be found at this link or by calling the Red Raider Club at 806-742-1196.
