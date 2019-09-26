Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck Thursday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have identified 30-year-old Timothy Smith as the man who died Thursday morning after being hit by a pickup.
Police responded just after midnight to the 4500 block of Quaker Avenue after it was reported a person in a pickup hit a man walking in the area. The driver of the truck was not injured but Smith was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.
Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit continues to investigate this scene.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.