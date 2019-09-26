Ropes ISD to hold bond election in November for $5.8 million school building

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ropes ISD is looking to expand space for their schools by holding a bond election in November. They are hoping to pass a $5.8 million bond for a new building.
Superintendent Joel Willmon says the population of the school has increased more than 50 percent in five years and surveys show the school is still growing. Right now, there are 480 students.
“The bond election is designed to get Ropes ISD some new cafeteria space and 12 new classrooms,” Willmon said. “Ropes ISD continues to change and we want to make sure we stay functional and we provide the best product for students.”
Residents could be impacted by the bond through a tax increase. There will be a projected debt service tax rate of 20.5 cents per $100 of taxable property value.
This increase will go on top of the current debt service tax rate of 28.5 cents per $100. The total tax rate with the Maintenance and Operation tax rate will bring the total tax rate to $1.5584. If the bond goes through, a $150,000 home prior to the homestead exemption, should expect a $256.24 dollar increase.
This is the second bond election for the school district in 10 years. Willmon says he believes this bond is expected to be paid out in 2043.
Robert Morales, a Ropesville resident with three children enrolled in Ropes ISD, said the district can count on his vote.
“I’m for it because of the fact that it’s going to improve our school and it’s going to reflect the school in the improvements and it’s greatly needed," Morales said. "We’re kind of dated on our school, so going back and doing these improvements. It helps the faculty and improving the way we teach our students.”
But he says it’s going to be tough for Ropesville residents, which he says is a mostly poor community.
“For me myself, it’s okay," Morales said. “For someone else in the community that is poor or elderly, it is not. It kind of goes both ways.”
Early voting for the bond election will begin October 21 and will last through November 1.
Voters will be able to cast their ballots at Ropes ISD or at the Hockley County Courthouse Annex building in Levelland.
Election day is on November 5. Voters can cast their ballots at the school or the the Hockley County Courthouse annex building.
