Amarillo doctor pleads guilty to inappropriate sexual behavior with children
Dr. Jeffrey Cone, sentenced for sexual assault charges (Source: Potter County Detention Center)
By Kaitlin Johnson | September 27, 2019 at 1:37 PM CDT - Updated September 27 at 5:42 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo doctor has pleaded guilty to charges of inappropriate sexual behavior with children.

Dr. Jeffrey Cone entered a guilty plea today to two of seven counts of inappropriate sexual behavior with children.

Judge Brad Underwood sentenced him to two years in prison and a $1,000 fine on two charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Judge Underwood dismissed the other five charges.

In terms of his conviction, he will be on probation for 10 years and register as a sex offender.

A judge put a civil lawsuit filed against Dr. Cone on hold in May. The lawsuit is filed by the mother of a minor male claiming he sexually assaulted the boy. The lawsuit asked for damages of more than $1 million.

In January of 2018, the Texas medical Board temporarily suspended the license of Dr. Cone.

The board stated they had determined his practice of medicine was a continuing threat to public welfare.

