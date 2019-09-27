City of Lubbock announces Fall, Winter irrigation restrictions

“Irrigation restrictions conserve water during the fall and winter and minimize hazardous road conditions during freezing weather. We encourage winterizing your sprinkler system and equipment before the first freeze," said Aubrey Spear, Director of Water Utilities. "Protecting irrigation systems valves, backflow preventers, insulating system piping and draining pipes are ways to prepare your sprinkler system for winter. Long-term, continuous water conservation is a high priority for the City of Lubbock. Year round irrigation schedules by address helps reduce the peak demand on our water system. All of the City’s water conservation measure assist in delaying expensive water supply projects which saves our customers money in the long run.”