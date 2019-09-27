1 in critical condition after shooting in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man has been taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries after a shooting in the 4900 block of Belmont Avenue early Friday morning.
A Lubbock County sheriff’s deputy and Lubbock police officer both heard gunshots around 2 a.m. in the area close to 50th Street and Chicago Avenue, according to a police report. The deputy said he saw men running through a nearby apartment complex.
He drove to 49th Street and Belmont, and found a man with gunshot wounds. That man was taken to University Medical Center, where he is said to be in critical condition with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
No arrests have been made as of Friday afternoon.
