1 in critical condition after shooting in West Lubbock

Police investigate the scene after one person was critically injured after a shooting in the 4900 block of Belmont Avenue on Sept. 27. (Source: KCBD Video)
By KCBD Staff | September 27, 2019 at 5:25 AM CDT - Updated September 27 at 2:29 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man has been taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries after a shooting in the 4900 block of Belmont Avenue early Friday morning.

A Lubbock County sheriff’s deputy and Lubbock police officer both heard gunshots around 2 a.m. in the area close to 50th Street and Chicago Avenue, according to a police report. The deputy said he saw men running through a nearby apartment complex.

He drove to 49th Street and Belmont, and found a man with gunshot wounds. That man was taken to University Medical Center, where he is said to be in critical condition with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made as of Friday afternoon.

