Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock police responded to a shooting in the 4900 block of Belmont Avenue just before 2 a.m. today.
- Police found a man in critical condition and immediately sent him to the emergency room at University Medical Center for treatment.
- Witnesses heard about six gunshots and saw a male running through a nearby complex at the time of the shooting, according to police.
- No arrests have been made.
- Details will be updated here: 1 in critical condition after shooting in West Lubbock
A Reagor-Dykes re-organization plan is now moving forward.
- A judge ruled this plan be sent to all interested parties and established a timeline for Reagor-Dykes to emerge out of bankruptcy.
- Creditors, security holders and other parties affected will vote on a $14 million recapitalization plan.
- If approved, that plan will include new investors, new agreements with major auto dealers and a new name for the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group.
- Read that story here: Creditors set to vote on RDAG reorganization plan
Lubbock County Commissioner Bill McCay announced he will not run for re-election when his term ends next year.
- He said he is not retiring from public service, but exploring other options.
- Earlier this month Lee Ann Dumbauld announced her intentions to run for the precinct one seat.
- Read that story here: Commissioner Bill McCay announces he will not seek re-election
The White House is dismissing a whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump as a collection of third party accounts.
- The complaint accuses the president of asking a foreign leader to interfere with next year’s presidential election.
- President Trump has denied all wrong doing.
- Read that story from The Associated Press here: White House scrambles to respond to impeachment inquiry
