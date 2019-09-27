Food for Thought: 9/26/19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week Lubbock health inspectors surprised more than 50 locations to make sure they’re clean and safe for your family. Three of those stops made the Food for Thought list.
Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe at 4805 S Loop 289 is our only low performer.
It had 13 violations.
Pork chops were above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees.
Rice was not at least 135 degrees.
A rotten onion was with good onions.
Dirty dishes were with clean dishes. The dishwasher was not sanitizing.
Water was backing up from the floor drain.
There was no hot water in the men’s restroom.
There were no sanitizer test strips.
A knife and an apron were in the hand sink. Hand sinks are for hand washing only to prevent cross-contamination.
A bag filled with water and coins to trap flies was hanging in the kitchen area.
Wiping cloths were not stored in the sanitizing bucket.
Wet containers were stacked together.
The ice scoop was chipped.
The inspector notes due to the number in the nature of the violations management did not provide food safety knowledge.
The report shows most violations were corrected
Now to the good news.
Here's a look at this week's top performers:
Heff’s Burgers at 2401 Glenna Goodacre
Hawaiian Shaved Ice (mobile unit)
