Former Estacado coaching legend Louis Kelley dies at age 81

Coach Kelley spent his entire career in Lubbock, coaching the Dunbar Panthers from 1970-1975 and the Estacado High School Matadors from 1975-2000. While at Estacado, his teams won 17 district championships, played in four state semi-final games, and battled for the state championship in 1983. Kelley was named Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Coach of the Year eight times. He was inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor in 1997, inducted into the Abilene ISD Hall of Honor in 1988, and inducted into the New Mexico State University Hall of Fame in 2004. In 2001, Kelley was named the Texas Tech Legendary Coach of the Year.