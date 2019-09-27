KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Olive Oil

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Olive Oil, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Olive Oil is a 2-year-old greyhound mix.
She is smart and always wants to please. She even learned the commands “sit” and “down” in two days.
Olive Oil’s adoption fees for Friday, Sept. 27, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
