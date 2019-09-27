LPD Corporal teaches moms how to handle confrontation with active shooter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday, a Corporal with the Lubbock Police Department spoke to a group of about 10 Lubbock moms about how to react if they’re ever confronted by an active shooter.
Corporal Sam Reedy taught a method that’s encouraged by the Department of Homeland Security.
"Those steps are run, hide and fight or avoid, deny, defend,” Corporal Reedy said.
Corporal Reedy repeated through the lecture, knowledge is power.
"Having the training to know what to do if something horrible were to happen is advantageous. It’s a great thing to have training if by chance something were to happen,” Corporal Reedy said.
The Department of Homeland Security, suggests these tips:
1. Run
-Have an escape route and plan in mind
-Leave your belongings behind
-Keep your hands visible
2. Hide
-Hide in an area out of the shooter’s view
-Block entry to your hiding place and lock the doors
-Silence your cell phone and/or pager
3. Fight
-As a last resort and only when your life is in imminent danger
-Attempt to incapacitate the shooter
-Act with physical aggression and throw items at the active shooter
Reedy says sometimes it’s human nature to do certain steps, but your judgement may not always be in your best interest. This is why he encourages going to a training session.
These steps were new for Chelsea Anders, founder of the Lubbock Moms Blog, who organized the event.
“I think the biggest surprise was that it was not necessarily every man for himself, but this is what you could do as an individual to live,” Anders said. “Corporal Reedy gave us a lot of encouragement and reassurance that this is statistically not going to happen to us. I think on some level we all understand that, but we cannot be the person that doesn’t have this knowledge just because you didn’t think it was going to happen.”
Anders said she’s content have these new tools to take with her.
“I’m not going to worry the next time I go into Walmart because I will know what to do or the next time my kid is not prepared at school, because they’re being taught as well, so it’s a little bit of easing the uneasiness with knowledge."
Visit The Department of Homeland Security for more information.
There will be another session with Corporal Reedy, hosted by Lubbock Moms Blog at Eberly Brooks Events near Wolfforth and there will also be another session in November. For more information on these events, visit Lubbock Moms Blog.
