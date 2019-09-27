Moderate injury reported after car hits building in 5500 block of 4th Street

Emergency responded after a vehicle ran into a building in the 5500 block of 4th Street on Sept. 27. (Source: Caleb Holder)
By KCBD Staff | September 27, 2019 at 12:23 PM CDT - Updated September 27 at 1:16 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency officials responded to a reported vehicle into a building Friday afternoon at a shopping center in the 5500 block of 4th Street. One person is said to have suffered moderate injuries.

A maroon vehicle ran into a building just after noon and injured a customer, according to the Lubbock Police Department’s dispatch desk. The Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock Fire Rescue and Shallowater EMS are on the scene.

At this time no other information is available.

