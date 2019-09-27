Moderate injury reported after car hits building in 5500 block of 4th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency officials responded to a reported vehicle into a building Friday afternoon at a shopping center in the 5500 block of 4th Street. One person is said to have suffered moderate injuries.
A maroon vehicle ran into a building just after noon and injured a customer, according to the Lubbock Police Department’s dispatch desk. The Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock Fire Rescue and Shallowater EMS are on the scene.
At this time no other information is available.
