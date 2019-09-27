Storms returning this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Thunderstorms will return to the South Plains late in the evening and continue into early Saturday morning. Some storms will be heavy with rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Rainfall amounts could be heavy with some storms.
Storms will likely move across the region from the west to the northeast and exit the northern South Plains mid to late Saturday morning.
Showers and a few storms will return to the region late Saturday afternoon and continue til around midnight before decreasing in coverage.
Overall, rain chances will increase this weekend and through most of next week. The greatest chance of storms with heavy rain will occur tonight and again next Monday through Wednesday.
With the return of moisture and increasing rain chances the afternoon temperatures will be lower. I expect highs in the low to mid 80s for the area this weekend, which will be about ten degrees lower than the last few days.
By early next week the daytime temps could stay in the 70s due to clouds and rain with a potential of much colder temperatures hitting the area by late next week. By colder, some models have Lubbock in the 50s for highs and lows in the upper 40s by next Friday and Saturday. However, it’s still too early to know if the cold air in the northern plains will settle into west Texas.
