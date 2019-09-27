United We Read: Volunteers read ‘Thelma the Unicorn’ to Lubbock-area 2nd graders

United We Read: Volunteers read 'Thelma the Unicorn' to Lubbock-area 2nd graders
By Michael Cantu | September 27, 2019 at 12:45 PM CDT - Updated September 27 at 12:45 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Volunteers from the Lubbock area visited second graders for the Lubbock Area United Way’s United We Read event.

The event, which took place on Thursday, Sept. 26, included volunteers reading the book “Thelma the Unicorn” to the students and helping them decorate masks of the book’s characters.

Even my mom took part in Lubbock Area United Way’s United We Read and read to a class at Idalou ISD! Thanks to all the volunteers who read to 199 Lubbock County classrooms! #UnitedWeRead

Posted by Kase Wilbanks KCBD on Thursday, September 26, 2019

More than 500 volunteers participated in this event to help promote reading to and with children. This is the second year this event took place.

Volunteers included people from Lubbock Independent School District, Texas Tech, the Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock Fire Rescue, Covenant Health System, YWCA of Lubbock, and other area business and organizations.

Get more information on both United Way and United We Read here.

United We Read is happening now! Share your experience with #unitedweread

Posted by Lubbock Area United Way on Thursday, September 26, 2019

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.