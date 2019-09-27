United We Read: Volunteers read ‘Thelma the Unicorn’ to Lubbock-area 2nd graders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Volunteers from the Lubbock area visited second graders for the Lubbock Area United Way’s United We Read event.
The event, which took place on Thursday, Sept. 26, included volunteers reading the book “Thelma the Unicorn” to the students and helping them decorate masks of the book’s characters.
More than 500 volunteers participated in this event to help promote reading to and with children. This is the second year this event took place.
Volunteers included people from Lubbock Independent School District, Texas Tech, the Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock Fire Rescue, Covenant Health System, YWCA of Lubbock, and other area business and organizations.
