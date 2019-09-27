Very hot Friday, slim storm chance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -We can expect sunny skies and hot temperatures today.
Highs warm into the middle 90's.
Areas off the Caprock may approach or exceed 100 degrees.
Southwest winds increase to 15 to 20 mph during the day.
A stray thunderstorm or two will be possible this afternoon and this evening.
This could affect a few Friday night football games across the area tonight.
Rain chances, in general, are low.
It will cool off a few degrees this weekend with higher rain chances.
A cold front could drop temperatures by the middle of the work week next week.
