Drivers advised to take caution after heavy rainfall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Potential for heavy rainfall will continue this morning as showers drift off of the Caprock as mid-day approaches. Remember “Turn Around Don’t Drown” if you encounter roadways with rushing or standing water which prevents you from seeing pavement. Unpaved roadways may be impassable at times due to rain accumulation and muddy conditions.
A mix of clouds and sun this afternoon with temperatures from the low 80′s near Friona, mid to upper 80′s around Lubbock and low to mid 90′s off of the Caprock into the Rolling Plains.Plentiful moisture in the atmosphere will continue to bring opportunities for showers and thunderstorms to develop this weekend, favoring the evening and overnight hours.
Sunday morning temperatures will begin in the mid 60′s and increase into the mid 80′s once more with a slightly lower chance for shower development as mostly cloudy sky will help limit instability.
Low pressure system currently developing over the Northwest United States will maneuver into our region by mid-week keeping chances for showers and thunderstorms in the seven day forecast.
Afternoon temperature trend slowly decreases from the mid 80′s this weekend into the low to mid 70′s by next weekend.
