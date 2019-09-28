END ZONE: Scores and highlights for Friday, Sept. 27

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here's Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.
Loop 52, Patton Springs 7
Happy 62, Silverton 6
Whitharral 46, Southland 0
Ira 56, Panther Creek 6
Hereford 28, Plainview 7
Seminole 7, Denver City 0
Shallowater 34, Brownfield 12
Idalou 45, Muleshoe 16
Ralls 56, Booker 0
Meadow 51, Hart 16
Kingdom Prep 46, All Saints 0
Amherst 30, Morton 26
Monahans 54, Lamesa 13
Anton 46, O'Donnell 32
Smyer 22, Shamrock 14
Friona 39, Dalhart 35
Jayton 75, Petersburg 26
Olton 20, Lockney 8
Spur 54, Ropes 40
Lazbuddie 26, Hedley 12
Bushland 49, Levelland 26
Cross Plains 54, Plains 0
Wellman-Union 49, Sands 33
Abernathy 38, Littlefield 21
Roosevelt 28, Floydada 25
Sundown 48, Tahoka 9
Crosbyton 14, SpringLake-Earth 6
Lubbock Cooper 48, Clovis 28
Whiteface 72, Lubbock Titans 42
Farwell 32, Dimmitt 28
Frenship 35, Randall 10
Coronado 45, Lubbock 14
Midland Greewood 57, Sweetwater 28
Wink 48, New Home 19
Lubbock Christian 52, Haskell 13
Valley 54, Groom 28
Paducah 88, Motley County 46
Blackwell 46, Hermleigh 0
Post 42, Slaton 14
Prince of Peace 38, Trinity Christian 14
Hale Center 42, Bovina 19
Seagraves 48, Van Horn 26
Kress 60, Christ the King 13
Abilene Cooper 70, Monterey 49
