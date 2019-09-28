END ZONE: Scores and highlights for Friday, Sept. 27

By Pete Christy | September 27, 2019 at 10:46 PM CDT - Updated September 27 at 11:03 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here's Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.

Loop 52, Patton Springs 7

Happy 62, Silverton 6

Whitharral 46, Southland 0

Ira 56, Panther Creek 6

Hereford 28, Plainview 7

Seminole 7, Denver City 0

Shallowater 34, Brownfield 12

Idalou 45, Muleshoe 16

Ralls 56, Booker 0

Meadow 51, Hart 16

Kingdom Prep 46, All Saints 0

Amherst 30, Morton 26

Monahans 54, Lamesa 13

Anton 46, O'Donnell 32

Smyer 22, Shamrock 14

Friona 39, Dalhart 35

Jayton 75, Petersburg 26

Olton 20, Lockney 8

Spur 54, Ropes 40

Lazbuddie 26, Hedley 12

Bushland 49, Levelland 26

Cross Plains 54, Plains 0

Wellman-Union 49, Sands 33

Abernathy 38, Littlefield 21

Roosevelt 28, Floydada 25

Sundown 48, Tahoka 9

Crosbyton 14, SpringLake-Earth 6

Lubbock Cooper 48, Clovis 28

Whiteface 72, Lubbock Titans 42

Farwell 32, Dimmitt 28

Frenship 35, Randall 10

Coronado 45, Lubbock 14

Midland Greewood 57, Sweetwater 28

Wink 48, New Home 19

Lubbock Christian 52, Haskell 13

Valley 54, Groom 28

Paducah 88, Motley County 46

Blackwell 46, Hermleigh 0

Post 42, Slaton 14

Prince of Peace 38, Trinity Christian 14

Hale Center 42, Bovina 19

Seagraves 48, Van Horn 26

Kress 60, Christ the King 13

Abilene Cooper 70, Monterey 49

