Game Preview: Tech Opens Big 12 Play at Oklahoma

In addition to McNeill, three other members of Oklahoma's staff - Bill Bedenbaugh (offensive line), Dennis Simmons (outside receivers) and Bennie Wylie (Director of Sports Performance) - previously worked on Texas Tech's staff. Bedenbaugh was a graduate assistant at Tech from 2000-02 before earning a full-time position as the running backs coach from 2003-04 and then the offensive line coach from 2005-06. Simmons was an Assistant Athletic Director in charge of quality control from 2000-04 and then as the football program's Chief of Staff from 2005-07. He moved to a coaching role as the Red Raiders' wide receivers coach from 2008-09. Wylie, finally, was Tech's head football strength and conditioning coach from 2003-09.