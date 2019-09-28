Oklahoma rolls past Red Raiders in Conference Opener

NORMAN, OK (KCBD) - Oklahoma Quarterback Jalen Hurts hurt Texas Tech, throwing for 415 yards and rushing for 70 as the #6 Sooners topped Texas Tech 55-16 in the Big 12 Conference opener in Norman.
Hurts was 17-24 passing for 415 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
The Sooners first punt in the game came in the 4th.
With Alan Bowman out due to injury, Rice Transfer Jackson Tyner got the start but was just 1-5 for 2 yards.
Jett Duffey then came in and was 10-18 for 125 yards.
Oklahoma had 645 yards of offense.
The Red Raiders fall to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the Big 12.
Texas Tech hosts Oklahoma State 11 a.m. next Saturday.
