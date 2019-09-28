Texas Tech vs Oklahoma: 3 Keys to Victory for Tech

Offensive line must improve: Two-weeks ago, the Arizona defense was ranked as one of the worst defensive groups in the nation in total defense, according to NCAA stats. Despite that, the Wildcats held the Red Raiders to 14 points and were able to get get pressure on Bowman with three or four down line man... That is not good. Plus, with Bowman’s injury - there will be a new quarterback under center. No matter if Tyner or Duffey is the signal caller, the Sooners are going to try to bring pressure. So, it is vital that the Red Raider offensive line improves. Tech has to establish the run game and stay with it to help out the quarterback, and a big part of that is the offensive line.