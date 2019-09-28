Texas Tech vs Oklahoma: 3 Keys to Victory for Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time ever, the Red Raiders start off Big 12 Conference play against No. 6 Oklahoma.
Texas Tech is looking for their first win over a top-10 team since 2012.
Oklahoma leads the all-time series 20-6, winning seven straight, including a 51-46 win last year.
So, here are my three keys to victory for Texas Tech to defeat Oklahoma.
Offensive line must improve: Two-weeks ago, the Arizona defense was ranked as one of the worst defensive groups in the nation in total defense, according to NCAA stats. Despite that, the Wildcats held the Red Raiders to 14 points and were able to get get pressure on Bowman with three or four down line man... That is not good. Plus, with Bowman’s injury - there will be a new quarterback under center. No matter if Tyner or Duffey is the signal caller, the Sooners are going to try to bring pressure. So, it is vital that the Red Raider offensive line improves. Tech has to establish the run game and stay with it to help out the quarterback, and a big part of that is the offensive line.
Slow down the pace: I know, I know. The Red Raider offense wants to go as fast as humanly possible and “Tap then out TTU”. But, this week, I think they need to slow it down. The Oklahoma offense has been steamrolling opposing defenses, so I think it’s important for the Red Raiders to try to limit the amount of possessions the Oklahoma offense has. A big part in being able to slow down the pace? Establishing the running game. Against Arizona, the running game showed flashes, but against Oklahoma they will need to be big.
Try to contain Jalen Hurts: Without a doubt, Hurts has been outstanding for the Sooners this year, but there is also no doubt, the Red Raider defense has been a pleasant surprise in 2019. Alabama-transfer Jalen Hurts has been the main offensive threat for the Sooners, and is a big reason why they dominate the time of possession. He has improved as a passer since joining the Sooners, and currently leads the team in total rushing. So, if the Red Raider defense can limit him and continue playing like the No. 24 defense in giving up yards, I could see them getting off of the field on third down.
Final Thoughts: Coach Wells said on Monday that the team is “ready to be a part of the fight”, and are excited for this “tremendous opportunity.” I truly think, this is a game where we will see what kind of “fight” that this team has. Do they have in them to go on the road and play in front of 80-plus thousand people? Can they over come the adversity of their starting quarterback going down? And, can they block out the doubters that have already counted them out? I think this is the game where we will see the heart of this team.
Tech will be the best team Oklahoma has played so far this season. But with out Bowman, it's hard to imagine the Red Raider offense being able to score enough points to keep up with OU.
