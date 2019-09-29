Rain chances continue this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Clouds have invaded the region again this morning keeping temperatures mild to start your Sunday. Temperatures today will return to the low to mid 80′s for much of the region with low 90′s off of the Caprock.
This afternoon and evening will provide another opportunity for showers and thunderstorm development. Storms will drift along the jet stream from the southwest to the northeast with the primary concern being heavy rainfall amounts where this activity develops.
Low pressure to the northwest and high pressure in the southeastern United States puts west Texas in the center of a jet stream pattern which will favor additional chances for showers and thunderstorms during the week ahead.
Once the low pressure system moves toward the central plains cooler air will begin to dive into our region bringing afternoon temperatures to below average from Wednesday through Friday.
Due to the abundance of moisture heavy rainfall is expeted at times which will likely create additional hazards for area roadways, particularly those that are unpaved.
