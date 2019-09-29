Scattered storms remain possible overnight and Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across the area tonight and Sunday. Some of the storms could produce lightning, small hail and wind gusts to 65 mph.
There is a marginal risk for a few severe storms across the area.
Rain chances diminish overnight tonight, but a few storms remain possible.
Lows remain in the 60’s and 70’s.
Scattered storms are possible again Sunday with highs in the 80’s.
Unsettled weather is in the forecast through the rest of the 7-day forecast period with a strong cold front expected Thursday or Friday.
