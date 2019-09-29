Two young friends meet again at Lubbock Pediatric Cancer Walk

“He ended up having strep for two weeks and the fever just kind of kept going and his pediatrician was like, ‘You need to take him to the hospital.' They did blood work and realized he had Leukemia ALL - Acute Lymblastic Leukemia,” said Emily Deforde, Calvin’s mom. “It was a blessing to know they were there. Our relationship got stronger and stronger. I was able to ask Hillary questions and Hillary was like, ‘Oh! It’s a little different. We haven’t dealt with that before, but maybe this will help.'"