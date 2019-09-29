Two young friends meet again at Lubbock Pediatric Cancer Walk

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Saturday, two West Texas boys who spent time together in the hospital saw each other again at the 7th annual Lubbock Pediatric Cancer Walk at Buddy Holly Recreational Park.
4-year-old Jonathan Hester and 3-year-old Calvin Deforde first met at Sunday school. Their families didn’t know each other too well, but when Jonathan was diagnosed with T-Cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma in December 2017, Emily Deforde, Calvin’s mom, provided support for the Hester family.
“He was two and a half when he was diagnosed. He was very critical, it was life threatening, actually. He nearly died several times," said Hillary Hester, Jonathan’s mom. “He was intubated for some time - three weeks - and he lost a lot of muscle function. When we left the hospital, he was barely crawling and he had to relearn how to walk and eat.”
Jonathan’s parents stayed in the hospital for over 200 nights with their son. Calvin, their church friend, would also be diagnosed just six months later.
“He ended up having strep for two weeks and the fever just kind of kept going and his pediatrician was like, ‘You need to take him to the hospital.' They did blood work and realized he had Leukemia ALL - Acute Lymblastic Leukemia,” said Emily Deforde, Calvin’s mom. “It was a blessing to know they were there. Our relationship got stronger and stronger. I was able to ask Hillary questions and Hillary was like, ‘Oh! It’s a little different. We haven’t dealt with that before, but maybe this will help.'"
The boys supported each other as well, playing together in the hospital.
“The boys could play together because they were both isolated and they couldn’t be around other kids, but they could be around each other. We call it our hospital playdates.”
Today, Jonathan is cancer-free and Calvin in the last phase of Leukemia in a maintenance phase.
Saturday’s walk benefited Alex’s Lemonade Stand and its research foundation.
Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, University Medical Center, and Covenant Children’s put on the 7th annual event.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.