Candlelight vigil to be held for victim of weekend shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A candlelight vigil is being held for the man who was killed in a shooting over the weekend.
Thomas Garcia Jr. was an employee of Lubbock restaurant Spanky’s for seven years. The Facebook page for the restaurant posted an image inviting the public to a vigil in honor of Garcia Jr.
The candlelight vigil will be held Monday night at 1908 26th Street from 8-9 p.m.
An arrest warrant for 34-year-old Adrian Castillo, who is accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old George Thomas Garcia Jr. over the weekend, states shots were fired inside a vehicle to stop an argument.
Castillo was arrested early Sunday morning in connection to the shooting death of Garcia Jr. Castillo’s arrest warrant shows Castillo admitted to shooting Garcia Jr. to stop an argument between him and Castillo’s father.
Police were told Castillo, Garcia Jr. and three others went to a bar Saturday night in the 7300 block of University Avenue in Castillo’s red pickup. When they left together, Castillo was driving and an argument started between Castillo’s sister – who was Garcia’s wife – the father Castillo and Garcia.
Castillo then stopped the truck in the 1100 block of South Loop 289, and fired a round through the driver’s side window with a handgun and told the three to stop fighting. He then threatened Garcia and said to stop the fighting or he would shoot him, according to the arrest warrant.
They did not stop fighting and Castillo shot Garcia in the torso, according to the warrant. Garcia stepped out of the truck and collapsed.
Emergency officials arrived just before midnight and took Garcia to the Emergency Room at University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
A sworn voluntary statement was also taken and Castillo admitted to shooting Garcia and driving home after he got out of the truck.
Castillo has since been charged with one count of murder and is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.
