Commissioner Bill McCay announces he will not seek re-election

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bill McCay, the Lubbock County commissioner for Precinct 1, has announced he will not run for a fifth term in the March 2020 primary.
McCay has been in that seat since 2005 following former Precinct 1 Commissioner Kenny Maines’ retirement after nearly 12 years in the seat. He is not retiring from public service but look into possibilities in the private sector or a possible run for higher office.
“I am ready to move on from this office but I want to leave it in good hands,” McCay said.
Former Lubbock City Manager, Lee Ann Dumbauld, formally announced in early-September she will run for the Precinct 1 seat. But during his speech McCay hinted at another possible candidate and said former Lubbock Police Chief Greg Stevens expressed interest in running for a commissioner’s seat too.
In late-August, McCay released a public statement and said once the Lubbock County budget was adopted he would announce his intentions for 2020. His announcement, however, was postponed because the budget was not passed until earlier this week.
McCay was also waiting for the passage of a $99.6 million bond in May that would work to improve roads in Lubbock County.
“I made the decision to not run again when we were finally able to put the bond issue on the ballot,” McCay said. “That was the final goal I wanted to accomplish because I made a commitment to improve Woodrow Road and other major roads in Lubbock County. Now, we know that is going to happen.”
