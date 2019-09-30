Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Funerals to take place for 2 former Red Raiders, man arrested for Saturday night murder and citizens mourn after death of Houston-area deputy

By Michael Cantu | September 30, 2019 at 6:20 AM CDT - Updated September 30 at 6:20 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, legendary Red Raider EJ Holub will be laid to rest today.

  • His funeral is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. inside the First Baptist Church of Lubbock at 2201 Broadway.
  • The former NFL player and Texas Tech Ring of Honor member died on Sept. 21.
  • Details here: Funeral arrangements announced for E.J. Holub

Funeral services will also take place today for former Texas Tech basketball star Andre Emmett.

A Lubbock man is behind bars after a deadly shooting Saturday night.

People in Texas are honoring Harris County’s first Sikh deputy, Sandeep Dhaliwal, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop Friday.

  • The suspect, 47-year-old Robert Solis, was denied bail after being charged with capital murder.
  • A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Dhaliwal’s family.
  • The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Benevolence Association has also set up a fund.
  • Read more from The Associated Press here: Funeral, Sikh ceremony scheduled for slain Texas deputy

