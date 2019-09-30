Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, legendary Red Raider EJ Holub will be laid to rest today.
- His funeral is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. inside the First Baptist Church of Lubbock at 2201 Broadway.
- The former NFL player and Texas Tech Ring of Honor member died on Sept. 21.
- Details here: Funeral arrangements announced for E.J. Holub
Funeral services will also take place today for former Texas Tech basketball star Andre Emmett.
- He died last week after being shot outside of his home.
- Emmett will be remembered at 11 a.m. inside the St. Luke Community United Methodist Church in Dallas.
- Details here: Funeral arrangements set for former TTU star, NBA player Andre Emmett
A Lubbock man is behind bars after a deadly shooting Saturday night.
- Police say George Thomas Garcia Jr. died after being shot near South Loop 289 and Interstate 27.
- Officers arrested Adrian Castillo in connection to the shooting.
- He is being held on a $200,000 bond.
- Read more here: Suspect in custody, charged in deadly Saturday night shooting
People in Texas are honoring Harris County’s first Sikh deputy, Sandeep Dhaliwal, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop Friday.
- The suspect, 47-year-old Robert Solis, was denied bail after being charged with capital murder.
- A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Dhaliwal’s family.
- The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Benevolence Association has also set up a fund.
- Read more from The Associated Press here: Funeral, Sikh ceremony scheduled for slain Texas deputy
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Ana Orsini, at the News Now desk, with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.