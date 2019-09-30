Alleged Odessa serial shooter writes of renouncing evil to Jesus on Facebook hours before a man was killed

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The man linked to last week’s serial shootings in Odessa has been identified as Troy Lee Wilson, according to documents obtained by CBS7.
The 36-year-old is reportedly an Odessa native.
Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis refused to share any information this morning during a news conference about Wilson’s arrest Friday, saying he was trying to protect the integrity of the investigation.
However, public documents requested by CBS7 include details about how he was arrested Friday and his mugshot.
The arrest affidavit says that just after noon on Friday, an undercover officer with the Odessa Police Department told a DPS trooper they were following a white pick-up truck eastbound on I-20 that matched the description of the vehicle the shooter was driving.
The trooper at first tried to stop Wilson using his emergency lights but, he said, Wilson didn’t pull over.
Then he turned on his siren.
That’s when he says, he watched Wilson look into both of his side mirrors and then reach for an unknown object.
Wilson drove for four more miles at 55 mph before he stopped just west of Loop 250 in Midland County, according to the affidavit.
We received a number of calls from viewers telling us about the white pick-up truck being pulled over in that area - especially since there were at least seven DPS vehicles pulled up behind the truck – and we’re told at one point they had their guns drawn.
The troopers told reporters at the time it was a routine traffic stop and they were only checking the sobriety of the driver.
They arrested Wilson - and he’s being held on a $500,000 bond for capital murder and a $50,000 bond for evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
Wilson’s Facebook page is filled with posts about Jesus, prayer and renouncing evil.
Even on the day investigators say Wilson shot and killed 36-year-old Juan Rosalez, he posted, “Good morning to all hope you have a super blessed day and pray for all you can ...... and go into prayer and renounce anything you can to Jesus Christ of evil in your life and or go into prayer ask him to speak in holly (sic) spirit in voice and tell what to renounce ...... just say what it is in prayer and renounce in Jesus name amen ........”
The ECSO says Wilson also shot 52-year-old Jesus Alvarado in the stomach Tuesday on Meteor Crater Road. Alvarado was able to get himself to the Pilot Truck Stop nearby for help.
Rosalez was shot and killed Thursday night on Business 20 between FM 1936 and the I-20 overpass.
Both were in vehicles on the side of the road when they were shot, according to investigators.
Two other shootings were reported on Tuesday, but Wilson reportedly only hit the vehicles.
Copyright 2019 KOSA. All rights reserved.