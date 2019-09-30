END ZONE: State rankings for area high school football teams

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We all know the saying, “High school football is bigger in the State of Texas.”
Fieldlevel.com lists 790 high school football teams in the state of Texas, so when the rankings come out and your team is ranked – it’s a big deal.
Dave Campbell's Magazine and Sixmanfootball.com announced their rankings and there is West Texas flavor all over the list.
- 5A Division II: No. 6 Lubbock Cooper Pirates (4-1).
- 4A Division II: No. 5 Estacado Matadors (5-0).
- 3A Divison II: No. 7 Abernathy Antelopes (4-1).
- 2A Division I: No. 6 New Deal Lions (4-0), No. 10 Post Antelopes (5-0).
For the six-man rankings, we use sixmanfootball.com.
- 1A Division I: No. 1 Borden County (5-0), No. 5 Ira (5-0), No. 7 Paducah (4-1), No. 10 Spur (4-1), No. 13 Klondike (4-1), No. 15 Ropes (4-1), No. 20 Valley (3-2).
- 1A Division II: No. 3 Jayton (5-0), No. 5 Motley County (3-2), No. 12 Whitharral (4-1), No. 15 Anton (2-3), No. 26 Lazbuddie (4-1), No. 28 Loop (4-1).
- TAPPS Division II: No. 15 All Saints (1-4).
- TAPPS Division III: No. 6 Kingdom Prep (5-0).
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.