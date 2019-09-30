Freeway resurfacing to cause lane closures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Weather permitting, the Texas Department of Transportation will begin work on the Marsha Sharp Freeway from West Loop 289 to Wolfforth. Construction starts today, Sept. 30.
This $10.3 million project will add an eastbound merging lanes between the Milwaukee Avenue on-ramp and the Loop 289 exit, according to TxDOT.
Barriers will be put in place to direct traffic while the mile stretch of road is resurfaced. Traffic will be down to one lane in each direction and speed with be reduced.
