Jett Duffey named starting QB for Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After starting Jackson Tyner against the Oklahoma Sooners, Red Raider football head coach Matt Wells announced on Monday that they will start Jett Duffey moving forward.
"Moving forward, Jett Duffey will be our quarterback moving forward. We've got to play good around him," Matt Wells said. "The guys going around him have got to play better. We've got to play better and coach better. We've got to put Jett in the right positions from an individual standpoint that give us the best chance to win."
Duffey came in and relieved Jackson Tyner after two series, this past Saturday.
Once Jett Duffey was in the game, he provided a little spark and went 11 of 20 for 120 yards against Oklahoma.
"I could say so. That's just the kind of energy he brings to us. We kind of feed off his energy. I could definitely say we felt that spark," Red Raider offensive lineman Terence Steele said.
Last year as a starter, Jett Duffey went 1-2 with the Red Raiders.
