KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kitana

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Kitana, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Kitana is a 9-month-old cattle dog mix.
She is gentle and cautious of any new surroundings. But once her trust is gained, she will become a constant companion.
Kitana’s adoptions fees for Monday, Sept. 30, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
