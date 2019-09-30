Know the Foe: Oklahoma State

"Multiple coverages in secondary, talented skill kills," Matt Wells said about the Oklahoma State defense. "I see a lot of D-linemen that are fresh upfront because they play a lot of guys up front, but they're dynamic and unique in terms of their skill on defense. They create a lot of issues, create a lot of, I think, confusion for receivers or quarterbacks. So how can we -- what have we got to do for our guys to give them the best possible opportunity to play well. But they do a great job of disguising a lot of stuff on the back end with the five DBs."