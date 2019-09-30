Know the Foe: Oklahoma State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In sports, teams often use the 24-hour rule...
You have 24 hours to reflect on a loss and then it is time to move on, and Texas Tech will do the same.
Saturday morning, the Red Raiders will host No. 21 Oklahoma State in an 11 a.m. kickoff.
So, let's get to know the foe...
Texas Tech broke their nine-game losing streak to Oklahoma State last year to the tune of a 41-17 victory, but they haven’t beaten the Pokes in Lubbock since the 2008 season.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Cowboys are lead by their dual-threat quarterback Spencer Sanders and their running back Chuba Hubbard.
Hubbard, a sophomore running back, has rushed for 938 yards and 10 touchdowns over the last five games for Oklahoma State.
"He's patient. I like what they're doing on offense with him," Matt Wells said about Hubbard. "And I haven't seen it all as of right now, just trying to go through three phases quickly. But he's patient. They do a lot of schemes where he's able to read, and then he's strong and physical. I mean, 180-some yards rushing a game or whatever that number is, he's a talented young man and certainly a big challenge for our defense."
While Spencer Sanders has been averaging over 200-yards per game through the air and a little under 80-yards on the ground.
"The guy gives you a chance to win. He's dynamic. Pocket breaks down, he's dynamic," Matt Wells said about Sanders. "Got to have eyes on him. Plays break down, man. That makes you a better play caller because he can really hurt you. He's accurate with the football, redshirt freshman, young kid. I think he's got a bright future."
On the receiving end of the passes, Tylan Wallace and Dillon Stoner have received the majority of the looks from Sanders.
Wallace is a big-time playmaker for the Cowboys.
Currently, he has 618 yards and six touchdowns on 28 receptions for Oklahoma State.
No doubt, the Red Raider defense will have their hands full on Saturday.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Cowboys give up 380-yards per game, and that ranks them No. 61 in the nation for total defense.
Over the first five games of the season, Oklahoma State has given up 120 points to their opponents.
"Multiple coverages in secondary, talented skill kills," Matt Wells said about the Oklahoma State defense. "I see a lot of D-linemen that are fresh upfront because they play a lot of guys up front, but they're dynamic and unique in terms of their skill on defense. They create a lot of issues, create a lot of, I think, confusion for receivers or quarterbacks. So how can we -- what have we got to do for our guys to give them the best possible opportunity to play well. But they do a great job of disguising a lot of stuff on the back end with the five DBs."
According to Vegas, Texas Tech is a nine-point underdog heading into Saturday's contest.
The ESPN Power Index says that the Red Raiders only have a 29.1-percent chance to win at home.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.