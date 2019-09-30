LCU placed on Chronicle of Higher Education’s Great Colleges to Work for 2019 list

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the sixth consecutive year Lubbock Christian University has been placed on The Chronicle of Higher Education’s Honor Roll of Great Colleges to Work for.
LCU was recognized in nine of The Chronicle’s 12 categories: Collaborative governance; confidence in senior leadership; facilities, workspace and security; job satisfaction; professional/ career development; respect and appreciation; supervisor/department char relationship; teaching environment; and work/life balance.
“Lubbock Christian University is very thankful to be recognized by the Chronicle of Higher Education in its Honor Roll of Great Colleges Workplaces,” Brian Starr, LCU executive vice president, Presidential Interim Leadership Team, said. “We are blessed with a skilled and dedicated faculty and staff who work in wonderful unity to serve and challenge our students.”
