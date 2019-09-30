Littlefield pursuit ends in Shallowater

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - A pursuit that began in Littlefield was stopped in Shallowater on Sunday evening, around 7:30 p.m.
DPS says a trooper deployed spike strips to try and put an end to this chase on Highway 84 at FM 179, north of Shallowater.
Officials say Littlefield PD tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation.
DPS was then requested to help with a pursuit that ensued.
Littlefield police released a statement on Sunday night describing the pursuit and subsequent arrest:
Littlefield police say Sgt. Pedro Cruz recognized Francisco Martinez as he was getting into a burgundy 2010 Toyota Corolla on Sunday evening. Martinez had an outstanding Blue Warrant for arrest based on a parole violation.
Officers attempted to make contact with Martinez by making a suspect stop. Police say Martinez failed to yield to the stop and tried to evade officers.
They say he traveled south on Hall Ave from Duggan Ave and turned east on Hwy 84 as he continued to try an evade officers. The pursuit continued east on 84, reaching speeds of 90 to 100 mph.
Department of Public Safety units, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department and the Texas Game Warden’s Office assisted LPD officers in the pursuit. The pursuit reached Shallowater where a DPS Trooper had deployed a spike strip just East of FM179.
The Toyota ran over the spike strip and eventually slowed to a stop a mile further to the east.
A felony stop was conducted and Martinez was taken into custody without further incident.
Martinez was transported back to Littlefield where he was booked and released to the custody of the Lamb County Jail staff.
“The Littlefield Police Department would like to thank the Department of Public Safety, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department and the Texas Game Warden’s Office for their assistance during this incident.”
