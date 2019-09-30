Locally heavy rainfall and localized flooding possible through Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast for the next few days.
Locally heavy rainfall and localized flooding will be possible throughout most of the work week.
Models suggest the heaviest rainfall will be possible across the Western South Plains.
A few locations could pick up one to three inches of rainfall or more the next day or two.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine are expected Monday.
High temperatures warm into the 70’s and 80’s depending on sunshine.
Lubbock should warm into the lower and middle 80’s before the day is finished.
Scattered showers and storms will develop across the area during the afternoon hours followed by another round of heavy rainfall across New Mexico Monday evening.
Rain may spread across the area overnight tonight through daybreak Tuesday.
Low temperatures fall into the 60’s across most of the region.
A cold front should drop temperatures a few degrees later this week with rain in the forecast through Thursday and Friday.
